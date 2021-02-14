Tata appoints former Daimler executive as CEO

“Marc is an experienced automotive business leader with deep knowledge and expertise in commercial vehicles” and “extensive operational experience in India”, Tata chair N Chandrasekaran said in a statement.

While Tata Motors beat expectations for the quarter that ended in December, it has struggled with falling sales and rising debt. The Mumbai-based company is largely dependent on its Jaguar Land Rover luxury-vehicle unit and laid out plans in 2020 to cut costs by £2.5bn.

The Tata Group has had a history of attracting global talent at Tata Motors and Llistosella comes with a similar pedigree to Butschek, who had also spent time at Daimler, said Utkarsh Sinha, MD at consultancy Bexley Advisors.

The automotive industry is going through a disruption in terms of technological changes and how vehicles are owned and used, Sinha said. “In this environment, having a global outlook is critical for any long-term successes,” he said.

Bloomberg