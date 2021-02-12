Ellies cuts funding to manufacturing arm

Electronics group Ellies has opted to cut funding for its manufacturing unit after concluding it is unlikely to turn a profit for the next two years.

The group’s manufacturing business has weighed on Ellies, partly due to the initial scope of SA’s migration from analogue to digital television not materialising.

The business produces items such as TV brackets, terrestrial antennae and satellite dishes, and contributed less than 1% of the group’s R656.6m in revenue for the half-year ending October.

The segment had also posted a R11.3m pretax loss, compared with a profit of R13.3m for the group.

SA started planning for digital migration in 2004 and had set itself an initial deadline of 2011. The deadline was eventually moved to 2021. President Cyril Ramaphosa announced on Thursday night this deadline has now been pushed back another year.

Trading volumes have not been adequate to cover much of the fixed cost or to generate sufficient profit to sustain the business, Ellies said, adding it was able to produce major products externally at a lower cost.

Ellies said it had attempted to sell the business, though two potential transactions fell through.

Ellies said it had prepared three scenario forecasts for the segment, and none indicated a return to profitability within the next two years.

In morning trade on Friday the group’s share was unchanged at 10c, having risen 42.86% over the past 12 months, and giving it a market capitalisation of R62m.

With Bekezela Phakathi

gernetzkyk@businesslive.co.za