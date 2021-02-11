ARB Holdings eyes acquisitions after healthy cash bump
Some improvement in demand for electrical cabling and lighting, as well as stock availability, benefited the group in its half-year
11 February 2021 - 12:19
Electrical wholesaler, lighting and property group ARB Holdings says it remains on the hunt for growth opportunities, having seen a hefty bump to its cash pile in its half year to end-December 2020 amid some improvement in demand for electrical infrastructure.
Cost-cutting and stock availability helped the group during the period, when revenue rose 5.3% to R1.49bn and net profit after tax rose 28.9% to R109m...
BL Premium
This article is reserved for our subscribers.
A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as exclusive Financial Times articles, ProfileData financial data, and digital access to the Sunday Times and Sunday Times Daily.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now