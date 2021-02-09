Companies / Industrials

Bowler Metcalf ups dividend and profits amid packaging demand

09 February 2021 - 08:14 Karl Gernetzky
Picture: 123RF/SURIYA DESATIT
Plastics specialist Bowler Metcalf says the benefits of a diverse range of products is paying off during the Covid-19 pandemic with interim profits up by double digits amid strong demand from the pharmaceutical and personal-care industries.

Bowler Metcalf, which listed on the JSE in 1987, has operated as an essential service during the pandemic, supplying various sectors, including personal care, food and beverages, and the pharmaceutical industry.

The group said on Monday it also saw strong demand for household and cleaning products, offsetting pressure on food-related demand, with profit up 14% to R48.8m in its six months to end-December.

Economies of scale as well as effective cost control initiatives helped offset a decrease in finance income, said CEO Friedel Sass. Finance income fell 47% to R7.9m as interest rates fell.

Sass cautioned that while its plastic-packaging business showed solid growth, it must be seen in the context of a “lower base” over the past few years, due to among other factors, volatile raw material prices, and industry strikes.

Bowler Metcalf upped its interim dividend 14% to 19.4c, a R15.2m payout for the group, which was valued at R783m.

During its half-year the group bought back of 567,177 shares of its shares at cost of R4.57m, representing less than 1% of its shares in issue.

gernetzkyk@businesslive.co.za

Trade of the Month: Bowler Metcalf vs Nampak

Conservative Bowler Metcalf offers the better package deal as the once mighty Nampak continues to flounder
2 months ago

Bowler Metcalf surges almost a third after it flags profit rise

Improved sales volumes and cost-cutting efforts have been offset by lower finance income, due to SA's low interest rate environment
1 week ago

Bowler Metcalf outdoes sector stalwart Nampak

The packaging industry has a new, less flashy top dog
5 months ago

