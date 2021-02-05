Nampak reports profit bump as cost-cutting efforts pay off
The group says trading profit in its first quarter to end-December rose 18%, with conditions improving in SA and Nigeria
05 February 2021 - 08:59
Africa’s biggest packaging company says it has seen the benefits of cost-cutting and improving trading conditions in its first quarter to end-December, adding it is a little more upbeat in the wake of the government lifting its latest alcohol ban earlier than expected.
Group revenue was up 1% to end-December, Nampak said in a trading update, with trading profit up 18% year on year amid better demand in SA and Nigeria...
