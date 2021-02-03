Sappi posts loss in first quarter but says recovery has been faster than expected

Sappi, the world’s largest manufacturer of dissolving wood pulp, says profitability in its first quarter to end-December improved above expectations, amid a recovery in graphic-paper demand and improved prices for some of its key products.

There has been a pronounced recovery in demand in the dissolving-pulp market, the group said in an update, driven by low inventory levels, a rebound in textile demand and currency movements.

Dissolving pulp makes up 14% of group sales, but prices have been under pressure in recent years amid global oversupply.

Graphic-paper demand in North America had also recovered faster than expected, Sappi said, reporting it swung into a $17m (R254m) loss in its first quarter to end-December, from a profit of $24m previously. Demand remains well below 2019 levels, however, with the group concerned about the demand outlook in Europe.

CEO Steve Binnie said on Wednesday the group expects continued improvement in profits in its second quarter, with earnings before interest, taxation depreciation and amortisation (ebitda) rising from a low of $26m in the third quarter of its 2020 year, to $98m in the first quarter of its 2021 year.

“I am confident that our recovery is on track despite the ongoing negative affect from Covid-19,” he said.

In morning trade on Wednesday, Sappi’s share was down 2.47% to R43.75, having risen 14.74% over the past 12 months, but having lost 43.96% over the past two years.

