Bowler Metcalf surges almost a third after it flags profit rise
Improved sales volumes and cost-cutting efforts have been offset by lower finance income, due to SA’s low interest rate environment
01 February 2021 - 13:34
The share of plastics specialist Bowler Metcalf surged to a more than three-year high on Monday, on track for its best day in more than two decades, after it said it expects a hefty interim profit rise amid improved sales volumes and cost-cutting efforts.
The group, which has said that its operations have proved resilient during Covid-19, expects interim headline earnings per share (HEPS) to rise by between 21.2% and 31.4% to end-December 2020, from the prior period’s 53.5c...
