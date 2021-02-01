Companies / Industrials Bowler Metcalf surges almost a third after it flags profit rise Improved sales volumes and cost-cutting efforts have been offset by lower finance income, due to SA’s low interest rate environment BL PREMIUM

The share of plastics specialist Bowler Metcalf surged to a more than three-year high on Monday, on track for its best day in more than two decades, after it said it expects a hefty interim profit rise amid improved sales volumes and cost-cutting efforts.

The group, which has said that its operations have proved resilient during Covid-19, expects interim headline earnings per share (HEPS) to rise by between 21.2% and 31.4% to end-December 2020, from the prior period’s 53.5c...