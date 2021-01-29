Companies / Industrials

Hudaco upbeat after strong second half

After a hit from Covid-19 the group managed to grow half-year profits and cut debt, eyeing further share buybacks and acquisitions

29 January 2021 - 10:04 Karl Gernetzky
Picture: 123RF/ VADIMALEKCANDR

Hudaco Industries, an importer of automotive, industrial and electrical products, says it managed to bounce back in its second half after a Covid-19 hit and cut its debt, amid healthy consumer demand for home networking equipment and batteries.

The group managed to remain profitable in its year to end-November in spite of an interim loss of R296m, keeping its final dividend unchanged, but also rewarding shareholders with share buybacks.

The group trimmed its total dividend for its year to end-November almost a third to R4.10 per share, returning R126m to shareholders, and having held onto its interim dividend.

During the year, however, the group also bought back 3% of its issued share capital at a cost of R82m. Due to this, the group returned a total of R208m to shareholder in 2020, from R190m in 2019, according to its investor presentation.

Net debt fell 36.2% to R643m at the end of November, with the group saying on Friday it may use its cash to further reduce debt, for acquisitions, or additional share buybacks.

Hudaco’s business falls into two primary categories: a consumer-related products segment, which includes items such as batteries, automotive aftermarket parts and security equipment; and an engineering-focused segment, which includes diesel engines and specialised steel as well as other engineering parts used by SA’s manufacturing and mining industries.

Consumer-related products made up 54% of Hudaco’s sales and 67% of operating profit in its 2020 year, with the group reporting increased demand for wireless and fibre home connectivity, video conferencing, touchless access control and network upgrades for internet service providers and enterprises.

Group profit for the year slumped to R9m from R471m previously, but Hudaco grew second half profit 3.7% to R305m.

In morning trade on Friday Hudaco’s share was unchanged at R89.21, giving it a market capitalisation of R2.95bn. The group’s share has fallen 6.19% over the past 12 months.

gernetzkyk@businesslive.co.za

Hudaco hints of better second half after Covid-19 hit

The group expects profits to fall as much as 24% in its year to end-December, but appears to have bounced back from a torrid first half
A severe test of their mettle

The industrial and mining landscape in South Africa has been a challenging one for several years. Is this the time to pick an enduring grinder?
Hudaco urges government to kick-start economy

The importer of automotive and industrial products says it expects the economy to worsen amid load-shedding and downsizing by large companies
