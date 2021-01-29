Companies / Industrials Barloworld reports boost from easing lockdown restrictions and acquisitions Trading in the three months to end-December was pleasing, the diversified group said, with Tongaat Hulett Starch performing ahead of expectations BL PREMIUM

Barloworld, which is in the process of paring the diversified nature of its operations to focus on industrial processing, food services and earth-moving equipment, says its acquisition of Tongaat Hulett Starch paid off in the last three months of 2020, partly due to a lifting of a ban on alcohol sales.

In a trading update for its first quarter ending December, Barloworld said Ingrain — formerly Tongaat Hulett Starch — had performed above expectations, growing sales 12% year on year, even as profitability improved...