Companies / Industrials

Lockheed Martin misses profit estimates but earnings rise

Shares dip after Lockheed says pandemic hit F-35 deliveries

26 January 2021 - 23:43 Ashwini Raj and Mike Stone
A Lockheed Martin F-35 jet at the ILA Air Show in Berlin, Germany, April 25 2018. Picture: REUTERS/AXEL SCHMIDT
A Lockheed Martin F-35 jet at the ILA Air Show in Berlin, Germany, April 25 2018. Picture: REUTERS/AXEL SCHMIDT

Bengaluru — Lockheed Martin on Tuesday missed profit estimates for the first time in the past eight quarters as the Covid-19 pandemic disrupted deliveries of the US weapons maker's F-35 jets and caused supplier delays.

Shares of the company were down about 2.3% after it said fourth-quarter deliveries of its F-35 jets fell to 42 from 51 a year earlier.

Democrats in Congress have called for cuts in military spending amid the global health crisis, though analysts have said sudden changes are unlikely in an industry that has supported countless jobs during the recession.

Analysts, however, were optimistic about Lockheed's prospects, citing the company's strong balance sheet and demand for its offerings.

Lockheed's move to raise its full-year cash from operations outlook to at least $8.30bn from a prior $8.1bn, along with a robust backlog, shows the defence sector remains a resilient business, an analyst from Vertical Research Partners said.

Bethesda, Maryland-based Lockheed signed deals with United Arab Emirates, Japan and Taiwan in the past quarter, while Israel said earlier in January it was looking to expand its squadron of stealth F-35 fighter jets.

“The missiles business remained solid, aided by global defence spending,” Jeff Windau, an analyst at Edward Jones, said in an e-mail.

Lockheed's missiles and fire control unit, which makes missile defences such as the Terminal High Altitude Area Defense (THAAD) saw fourth-quarter sales increase $97m, or 4%, over the same period a year earlier despite headwinds from the ongoing pandemic.

Lockheed now expects 2021 revenue between $67.10bn to $68.50bn, in line with analysts' expectation of revenue of about $68.04bn, according to IBES data from Refinitiv.

Full-year earnings for 2021 are expected to be in the range of $26  to $26.30 per share, above analysts' average expectation of $26.13 per share.

Net earnings rose to $1.79bn, or $6.38 per share, in the fourth quarter ended December 31, from $1.5bn, or $5.29 per share, a year earlier. Analysts on average had expected net earnings of $6.41 per share.

Net sales rose 7.3% to $17.03bn, above estimates of $16.92bn. Reuters  

Barloworld sells its car sales business for almost R1bn

Disposal is part of the company's strategy to transform itself by selling its logistics business and scaling down fleet operations
Companies
5 days ago

Volkswagen fined for missing 2020 emissions targets

VW cut average emissions by about 20% but still above target
Companies
5 days ago

Bell Equipment denies making offers to buy out minorities

Bell Equipment says majority shareholder IA Bell still intends buying a 31.4% stake from US group John Deere
Companies
5 days ago

UK authorities drop corruption probe against British American Tobacco

The UK’s Serious Fraud Office says there is insufficient evidence to prosecute the tobacco giant, after claims it bribed African officials
Companies
1 week ago

Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments?
Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

1.
African Bank CEO Basani Maluleke’s sudden exit ...
Companies / Financial Services
2.
African Bank swings into loss as SA’s economy ...
Companies / Financial Services
3.
Woolworths shares soar as food division spices up ...
Companies / Retail & Consumer
4.
Naspers market cap surges by over R110bn on ...
Companies / Telecoms & Technology
5.
Old Mutual reports surge in net client cash flows
Companies / Financial Services

Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.