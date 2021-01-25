Companies / Industrials Cashbuild reports revenue jump as South Africans channel funds into their homes Sales in the six months to end-December rose 21%, and profit is expected to more than double BL PREMIUM

Southern Africa’s largest building retailer, Cashbuild, has confirmed that there are still parts of SA’s economy that are faring well because of Covid-19, saying on Monday it saw sales rise by a fifth in the last half of 2020.

A number of other retailers have reported strong home improvement volumes in 2020, with Cashbuild saying on Monday that sales jumped 21% — by R1.15bn — in its six months to end-December. ..