Cashbuild reports revenue jump as South Africans channel funds into their homes
Sales in the six months to end-December rose 21%, and profit is expected to more than double
25 January 2021 - 14:07
Southern Africa’s largest building retailer, Cashbuild, has confirmed that there are still parts of SA’s economy that are faring well because of Covid-19, saying on Monday it saw sales rise by a fifth in the last half of 2020.
A number of other retailers have reported strong home improvement volumes in 2020, with Cashbuild saying on Monday that sales jumped 21% — by R1.15bn — in its six months to end-December. ..
