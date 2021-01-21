Bell Equipment says no formal offers to buy out minorities have been made
Bell Equipment says majority shareholder IA Bell still intends buying a 31.4% stake from US group John Deere
21 January 2021 - 14:56
Bell Equipment, the earth-moving equipment seller whose chair said last week that the company might be delisted following a takeover by its largest shareholder, says no formal offers to buy out minorities have been made.
Angry minority shareholders claim that the company is withholding price-sensitive information pertaining to a takeover, including the question-and-answer section of the minutes from its 2020 AGM. ..
