Companies / Industrials Bell Equipment says no formal offers to buy out minorities have been made Bell Equipment says majority shareholder IA Bell still intends buying a 31.4% stake from US group John Deere BL PREMIUM

Bell Equipment, the earth-moving equipment seller whose chair said last week that the company might be delisted following a takeover by its largest shareholder, says no formal offers to buy out minorities have been made.

Angry minority shareholders claim that the company is withholding price-sensitive information pertaining to a takeover, including the question-and-answer section of the minutes from its 2020 AGM. ..