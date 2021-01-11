Companies / Industrials

WBHO's proposed sale of Probuild falls through

The potential acquirer of the group's Australian construction units received advice its investment would be rejected on security concerns

11 January 2021 - 14:09 Karl Gernetzky
UPDATED 11 January 2021 - 15:51
Wilson Bayly Holmes-Ovcon (WBHO), the largest remaining construction firm on the JSE, says the sale of its Australian construction business, Probuild, has fallen through.

Negotiations of the sale of the group’s 88% stake in Probuild were at an advanced stage, but the potential acquirer of the company received advice that its investment application would be rejected by the Australian government on the grounds of national security, WBHO said in a statement.

WBHO has not named the suitor for its business, describing it as a “major international construction and civil services company”.

Australian media reports have suggested a Chinese state-owned company had made a $200m (R3bn) bid for Probuild.

Diplomatic relations between China and Australia have become increasingly strained in recent months, with China imposing a number of trade barriers against Australian imports, while Australia has called for an international inquiry into the origins of Covid-19.

WBHO entered the Australian market in 2001 after acquiring an initial 40% interest in Probuild, which it has steadily increased to 88%. This offshore diversification helped it weather a slowdown in local infrastructure spending.

Australia contributed 57% of WBHO’s R43bn in revenue in its year to end-June 2020, with SA contributing only 22%. In the group’s 2019 year, Australia had generated 53% of group revenue, and SA 27%.

“WBHO remains optimistic about the fundamentals of Probuild and its prospects in the Australian market, and continues to assess all potential opportunities for Probuild to maximise shareholder value and the value and potential of Probuild,” the group said on Monday.

In afternoon trade on Monday, WBHO’s share was down 1.59% to R83, having fallen 38.89% over the past 12 months.

gernetzkyk@businesslive.co.za

