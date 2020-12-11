Companies / Industrials

Accéntuate sees signs of potential growth for SA construction sector

The group, which among other things provides flooring, saw operational profits fall almost a third in its year to end-June as Covid-19 hit activity

11 December 2020 - 09:45 Karl Gernetzky
Accentuate CEO Fred Platt. Picture: FINANCIAL MAIL

Accéntuate, whose business interests include flooring, water treatment and cleaning products, says it is seeing early signs that construction and infrastructure activity is picking up in SA after taking a hit from Covid-19.

The group’s operating profit fell almost a third in its year to end-June, with Accéntuate saying the pandemic added pressure to an SA economy already under pressure from a lack of any real growth or infrastructure spending.

However, the group said on Friday it is experiencing early indications — certainly better than have been seen in the past five years — of potential growth within the infrastructure and construction sectors.

The group’s operating loss widened by 31% to R29.9m in the year to end-June, which compares unfavourably with its R24m market capitalisation on Friday morning.

A volatile rand and the rising price of oil is negatively affecting petrol and diesel prices as well as petrochemical derivative input costs in both the group’s chemical and flooring manufacturing facilities, Accéntuate said.

Revenue fell 30% to R119.56m, while its headline loss per share improved 3% to 15.15c.

Accéntuate’s share was unchanged at 13c in morning trade on Friday.

The group’s share is somewhat volatile, having tripled in 2020, but also having fallen 81% over the past three years.

COMPANY COMMENT: Bank shares; Accentuate

The hunt is on for value among bank shares, while Accentuate’s adjourned AGM may become a watershed event
Companies
5 years ago

Accentuate puts FloorworX fraud to bed

The chemicals and flooring group has released full-year results showing its efforts to contain costs are bearing fruit
Companies
4 years ago

COMPANY COMMENT: Accentuate share price becalmed amid woes

The company has had a torrid time and shows no signs of getting on the right track
Companies
3 years ago

Italtile takes a hit in tight economy

The group is in a good position to ride out the slump, analyst says
Companies
3 years ago

