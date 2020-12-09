News Leader
WATCH: Why PPC is optimistic about the future
PPC CEO Roland van Wijnen talks to Business Day TV about the cement maker’s financial performance
09 December 2020 - 08:13
PPC is optimistic about its future prospects amid an improvement in demand for cement now that lockdown restrictions have eased.
Business Day TV spoke to PPC CEO Roland van Wijnen for more detail.
PPC CEO Roland van Wijnen talks to Business Day TV about the cement maker’s financial performance
Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments?
Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.