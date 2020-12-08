PPC says SA’s cement sales held up despite Covid-19

Cement maker PPC, which is struggling under the weight of an unsustainable R5.2bn debt load, says it managed to grow its half-year operating profits as SA sales rebounded strongly from Covid-19 lockdown restrictions.

After a hit from the pandemic in April and May, the group has reported double-digit sales growth since June, with a decline in imports due to global trade disruptions adding additional support.

Strong retail sales and signs of increased demand from infrastructure projects has given PPC some optimism, but it said on Tuesday that it remains cautious as the full economic and health effects of the pandemic are still unfolding.

The group is in the middle of a restructuring and refinancing programme that may include tapping shareholders for as much as R1.25bn, which compares unfavourably with its R1.7bn market capitalisation on Tuesday morning.

Like its rivals, PPC has been struggling to grow sales at a faster pace for much of the past decade as public and private sector clients cut back on infrastructure spending due to SA’s week economy, prompting the company to load up on debt to build plants in Ethiopia, Rwanda and Democratic Republic of the Congo (DRC).

Group revenue rose slightly to R5bn to end-September, with profits falling 34% to R274m, amid negative currency effects. Fair value adjustments and foreign exchange movements resulted in a loss of R366m for the period, mostly as a result of the revaluation of foreign-denominated intercompany loan accounts.

Group earnings before interest, taxation, depreciation and amortisation (ebitda), a measure of operational profitability, increased by 15% to R996m, however, with PPC saying its cost-cutting efforts were bearing fruit.

Administration and other operating expenditure declined by 10% to R492m, with the group reducing its human resources department, while it also merged its legal and compliance department with its secretarial department.

At the end of September, the group had debt of R5.2bn, from R5.8bn at the end of March, with the PPC pursuing cost-cutting and asset sales ahead of a possible rights issue, the size of which is yet to be determined.

PPC said on Tuesday that it had received several unsolicited offers for PPC Lime, which generated about 5.6% of its half-year revenue, and was looking to accelerate this sale.

“Our business has benefited from a strong recovery in cement sales in all our markets post the easing of the lockdown restrictions, and this has resulted in improved financial performance for the group,” said CEO Roland Roland van Wijnen

“Our efforts to improve cost competitiveness and reposition PPC on a sound financial footing are yielding encouraging results, and we are making good progress on our capital restructuring project, which remains a priority for the group,” Van Wijnen said.

