Remgro offers to buy R805m of RCL Foods shares to improve liquidity

Remgro, the listed investment holding company chaired by Johann Rupert, says it is willing to spend as much as R805m to buy shares of consumer goods group RCL Foods to improve liquidity for other shareholders, adding this should not be construed as a takeover.

Remgro currently holds 72.6% of RCL Foods and had picked up an additional 1.2% stake in November, saying on Wednesday it was mindful of the limited liquidity of the group.

Remgro said it would acquire as many as 100-million shares for the same price it paid for its latest stake — or R8.05 per share — and will be making bids until markets close on December 11.

RCL Foods has 941-million shares in issue, implying Remgro could increase its holding to about 83%. The R8.05 offer is a 2.4% discount to the R8.25 RCL Foods closed at on Tuesday, having fallen more than a quarter in 2020.

“The Remgro bid is a mechanism to provide liquidity to the broader RCL Foods shareholder grouping at a fixed price and should in no way be construed as a general or partial offer by Remgro to acquire the remaining voting securities in RCL Foods,” Remgro said.

RCL Foods, the owner of brands such as Selati Sugar, Ouma rusks and Rainbow Chicken, has been hit hard in 2020, partially due to the temporary closure of quick-service restaurants during the Covid-19 pandemic, as its customers include KFC and Nando’s.

The group reported a loss of R959m for its year to end-June, from a loss of R183.9m previously, amid R1.5bn in writedowns to its chicken business to reflect the economic pressure due to Covid-19.

RCL Foods is also in the midst of a partial management shake-up, and it was confirmed in a staff announcement in November that RCL had wooed three highly regarded executives from rival Country Bird Holdings (CBH) to lead a turnaround strategy at Rainbow.

According to an internal RCL announcement issued by CEO Miles Dally, Marthinus Stander (CEO of CBH), Fritz Grobbelaar (financial director) and Wouter de Wet (business improvement director) have been appointed to head RCL’s “new chicken business unit”. The trio will start at RCL in 2021 and will report to Dally.

