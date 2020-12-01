Nampak pins hopes on exports as it suffers R4.3bn loss due to lockdown
01 December 2020 - 19:28
SA’s largest can manufacturer, Nampak, which has suffered a R4.3bn full-year loss, says it is looking at export sales to boost its business.
The company’s full year to September was hit by lockdown restrictions in SA and the rest of Africa. ..
BL Premium
This article is reserved for our subscribers.
A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as exclusive Financial Times articles, ProfileData financial data, and digital access to the Sunday Times and Sunday Times Daily.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now