Companies / Industrials

Comair CEO Wrenelle Stander resigns

Glenn Orsmond, a former joint-CEO with Stander before the group ditched that model in 2019, is the new CEO

30 November 2020 - 12:06 SISEKO NJOBENI
Wrenelle Stander
Wrenelle Stander

Comair, the operator of kulula.com and British Airways in SA that is emerging from business rescue, on Monday announced the resignation of CEO Wrenelle Stander.

The company, due to resume flights on Tuesday, said Glenn Orsmond, a former joint-CEO with Stander before the group ditched that model in 2019, was the new CEO. Comair has also appointed Kirsten King as CFO

Stander’s resignation is effective from Monday.

“The board would like to thank Ms Stander for her invaluable contribution to the company over the past two years and especially for the hard work, commitment and outstanding leadership she provided during the period of the Covid-19 pandemic and business rescue process. The directors and the business rescue practitioners wish her every success in her new endeavours,” Comair said in a statement.

njobenis@businesslive.co.za

