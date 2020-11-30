Companies / Industrials

Barloworld’s operating profit plummets

Due to the pandemic, the group went on an aggressive cost-cutting programme, resulting in overheads being slashed by R691m for the period

30 November 2020 - 14:24 Mudiwa Gavaza
Barloworld Automotive & Logistics offices at Centurion in Pretoria. Picture: FREDDY MAVUNDA
Industrial company Barloworld’s profit for the year to end-September has halved, owing to the negative effects of Covid-19. 

Barloworld provides a range of services, including car rentals and dealerships, warehousing and distribution.

Revenue for the period fell 17% to R49.7bn from R60.2bn last yera. 

Affected by restrictions during lockdown, automotive revenue for the group, including Avis Fleet — which was held for sale in 2019, was down 15% — with declines across all business units as Covid-19 and economic pressures affected discretionary spending coupled with lower fleet utilisation in the Avis businesses, said the group. 

There was a bright spark, with the company reporting that used sales volumes have increased on the previous year and margins in this segment are being maintained.

Group operating profit was halved to R1.8bn compared with last year, down 54% from R3.9bn. The group said profit was negatively affected by lower revenues, high fixed costs and B-BBEE charges of R236m.

Normalised headline loss per share came in 30c down on the previous year’s positive 1,167c. This amount excluded the effect of new accounting standards, B-BBEE charges and fair value adjustments on dollar deposits in the UK. Including these charges, the reported headline loss per share was 268c.

Due to the pandemic, the group went on an aggressive cost-cutting programme, resulting in overheads being slashed by R691m for the period. These measures included cuts in remuneration, a retirement fund payment holiday, retrenchments and putting off of non-essential capex.

The group cut its headcount by 2,644 people as part of its retrenchment process, which cost Barloworld R289m. 

The group has chosen not to declare a dividend for the period as a way to preserve cash. 

In morning trade, Barloworld’s stock — for the year — was 3.26% weaker at R69.65.

gavazam@businesslive.co.za

