Industrial supplier ELB loses 60% of net asset value
29 November 2020 - 17:24
A combination of the Covid-19 lockdown, recession and lack of new infrastructure projects has ravaged industrial group ELB in the year to end-June 2020.
As a result of the unfavourable conditions, the group, a capital equipment supplier in the fields of materials handling, mineral separation, industrial projects, power solutions and construction, earlier this year announced plans to buy back shares and delist from the JSE. ..
