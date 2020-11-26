Stefanutti Stocks continues to pin hopes on turnaround after Covid-19 hit
The group had been struggling from a downturn in SA infrastructure spending as it is looking to sell assets and resolve legal disputes
26 November 2020 - 15:07
Construction and engineering firm Stefanutti Stocks, which is battling to avoid joining recently delisted peers, is looking to continue cutting jobs and selling off assets after Covid-19 put additional strain on a company already struggling to collect from clients.
The group operates in SA, Sub-Saharan Africa and the UAE, and, like many other construction firms, it has struggled amid a dearth of investment in infrastructure. The group’s liabilities exceed its assets by about R67m from the end of its six months to end-August...
BL Premium
This article is reserved for our subscribers.
A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as exclusive Financial Times articles, ProfileData financial data, and digital access to the Sunday Times and Sunday Times Daily.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now