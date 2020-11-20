Companies / Industrials Sasol shareholders approve Lake Charles deal LyondellBasell will acquire 50% of the Lake Charles base chemicals business for $2bn BL PREMIUM

The sale of a stake in Sasol’s troubled Lake Charles Chemicals Project will now proceed after shareholders voted overwhelming in favour of the deal on Friday.

In October, Sasol announced the deal subject to shareholder approval wherein global chemicals company LyondellBasell would acquire 50% of the Lake Charles base chemicals business for $2bn (R30bn). The two parties would also form a joint venture. ..