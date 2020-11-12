Companies / Industrials

WATCH: How Sasol is addressing climate change

Sasol vice-president for climate change Shamini Harrington talks to Business Day TV

12 November 2020 - 07:57 Business Day TV
Picture: BLOOMBERG / WALDO SWIEGERS

Shareholder activists want Sasol to table resolutions that align the company’s climate-related goals with the Paris Agreement.

But Sasol says the agreement is simply a framework and will put climate change at the centre of its future.

Business Day TV spoke to Sasol vice-president for climate change Shamini Harrington for more detail.

WATCH: Why activists want Sasol to tackle climate issues

Just Share’s Tracey Davies talks to Business Day TV about what activist shareholders can do to make Sasol conscious of its effect on the environment
Companies
1 day ago

Activists turn to global investors after Sasol rejects climate resolutions

Just Share and the Raith Foundation have approached the world’s largest investor initiative on climate change
Companies
2 days ago

Sasol to table climate-related resolution at its 2021 AGM

The synthetic fuel and chemicals producer says investors can exercise a non-binding advisory vote on its strategy
Companies
14 hours ago

MARKET WRAP: Sasol and BidCorp lift JSE as positive vaccine news boosts global markets

A stronger rand and positive sentiment created by Joe Biden’s win in the US presidential election, saw banks and financials faring best on the day
Markets
2 days ago

Sasol’s former CEO David Constable takes up top job at Lake Charles contractor

Executive who was in charge when project began massive cost overruns will head up Fluor
Companies
3 days ago

