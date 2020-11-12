News Leader
WATCH: How Sasol is addressing climate change
Sasol vice-president for climate change Shamini Harrington talks to Business Day TV
12 November 2020 - 07:57
Shareholder activists want Sasol to table resolutions that align the company’s climate-related goals with the Paris Agreement.
But Sasol says the agreement is simply a framework and will put climate change at the centre of its future.
Business Day TV spoke to Sasol vice-president for climate change Shamini Harrington for more detail.
Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments?
Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.