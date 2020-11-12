Novus improves cash position as it eyes post Covid-19 recovery

Printing and manufacturing group Novus, which has suffered its worst results in its 115-year history, says it has managed to improve its cash position as it battles to adapt to weak economic conditions and shifts in advertising trends.

The group has moved to cut staff and sell assets as the pandemic took its toll on the print industry, with customers announcing magazine closures or battling to pay their debts.

Novus is seeking to align its operations to demand, only expecting an economic recovery in the medium term, while it is looking to benefit from job cuts and organisational changes.

In the meantime the group is closely watching market trends and focusing on its cash position, after reporting a full-year loss of R344m to end-March, which exceeded its R277m market capitalisation at the time.

The company, a leading printer of educational material and packaging, has also cut capital expenditure, saying on Thursday its cash position improved R245.1m at the end of its half-year to end-September, up 40% from the end of March.

The pandemic has, however, hit most of its businesses, with revenue declining by 31.6% to R1.52bn in the six months to end-September, while headline earnings fell 83.7% to R13.7m.

All product categories had volume declines with retail inserts down by 59,6%. Magazine and Newspaper volumes decreased by 48.6% and 49.6% respectively.

Beyond traditional printing, Novus has a packaging division that offers wet-glue and wraparound labels, pressure-sensitive labels and flexible plastic packaging. This business was hit by the lockdown ban on alcohol sales, as well as a generally weak economy.

Revenue from this division decreased by 27.9% to R275m.

No dividend payment in the period, having paid out R86.3m previously. Retrenchment costs had amounted to R6.3m during the period, with further costs expected in its second half.

The group netted R17.6m from the sale of unused assets in its print business, and has also sold its tissue manufacturing operation for R60m, though this occurred after the end of September. Novus said it had also put a lot of effort into working capital management, including renegotiations with suppliers.

“While performance has been bleak, the first half of the year once again saw the recognition of the majority of contractual print work for the department of basic education, with the second half expecting to show a smaller portion of this work,” the group said.

gernetzkyk@businesslive.co.za