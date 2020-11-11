Companies / Industrials Pent-up construction demand boosts PPC cement sales in October BL PREMIUM

Sales volumes of SA’s largest cement maker, PPC, rose by a fifth in October compared with the same period in 2019, as pent-up construction demand continued to take place after the hard lockdown.

PPC said in an operational update on Wednesday that it experienced muted sales in April and May due to Covid-19 restrictions imposed across most of the jurisdictions in which the group operates.