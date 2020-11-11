Competition Tribunal closes cement cartel case
The authority granted PPC final immunity from prosecution and penalty
11 November 2020 - 19:51
SA’s largest cement producer, PPC, can finally put the infamous cement cartel case behind it after the Competition Tribunal granted it final immunity from prosecution and penalty on Wednesday.
PPC has been under severe pressure in 2020 while construction was halted earlier in the year after the hard economic lockdown. It is also trying to decrease its debt and is looking to raise capital next year.
