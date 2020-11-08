Companies / Industrials Motus surges after upbeat profit forecast BL PREMIUM

The share of SA’s largest automotive group Motus rocketed almost a third on Friday after it said it expects to hold on to most of its profits even as a surge in Covid-19 threatens more economic pain and reduced travel.

The group’s share rose as much as 32.3% to R60.99 before paring gains, after it said in a trading update that it expects pretax profit to be in a range of R1.11bn to R1.24bn in its six months to end-December, which represents a fall of up to 10%.