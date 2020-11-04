COMPANY COMMENT
PPC needs to find ways to reduce debt
04 November 2020 - 18:52
Cement maker PPC should consider some of its secondary businesses in the lead-up to a rights issue in 2021.
The group — which wants to become an SA corporate champion that can be trusted to adhere to environmental, ethical and production standards as opposed to some importers who dump cement on SA’s market — should do its best to present an attractive investment case.
BL Premium
This article is reserved for our subscribers.
A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as exclusive Financial Times articles, ProfileData financial data, and digital access to the Sunday Times and Sunday Times Daily.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now