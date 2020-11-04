Companies / Industrials COMPANY COMMENT PPC needs to find ways to reduce debt BL PREMIUM

Cement maker PPC should consider some of its secondary businesses in the lead-up to a rights issue in 2021.

The group — which wants to become an SA corporate champion that can be trusted to adhere to environmental, ethical and production standards as opposed to some importers who dump cement on SA’s market — should do its best to present an attractive investment case.