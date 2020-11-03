Companies / Industrials

Consolidated Infrastructure Group puts largest subsidiary into business rescue

Consolidated Power Projects has struggled with a lack of contracts, and becomes the latest JSE construction firm to pursue business rescue

03 November 2020 - 11:29 Karl Gernetzky
Picture: FINANCIAL MAIL
Picture: FINANCIAL MAIL

Listed infrastructure company Consolidated Infrastructure Group (CIG) has put its largest subsidiary into business rescue, becoming the latest casualty of a construction sector beset by weak economic conditions and erratic government spending on infrastructure.

CIG’s subsidiary Consolidated Power Projects had generated more than 60% of the group’s revenue in its year to end-August 2019, the group’s last available full-year results, but has battled with a lack of projects since then, with Covid-19 dealing a further blow in 2020.

CIG reported in 2019 that the subsidiary was facing costs related to overheads for projects that it failed to secure. The subsidiary had reported a loss of R878.8m to end-August 2019, more than 10 times CIG’s market capitalisation on Tuesday morning, which was R80m.

The group — with a portfolio that straddles power, building materials, oil and gas, and rail — said earlier in 2020 that the pandemic brought operations to a standstill for two months, followed by a slow restart. The group has been seeking concessions from lenders for the subsidiary, but said on Tuesday that these have been unsuccessful.

The company, along with its peers, have struggled in recent years due to tough economic conditions, in which engineering, procurement and construction are under pressure, especially due to a slowdown in infrastructure spending by Eskom and municipalities.

Former construction greats Basil Read and Group Five filed for business rescue in 2018 and 2019, respectively. Group Five and civil engineering group Esor, which also went into business rescue, delisted from the JSE in June.

CIG’s footprint spans SA, Sub-Saharan Africa and the Middle East. Consolidated Power Projects supplies substations and delivers high voltage electrification services, including wind farms and solar parks across Africa and the Middle East

In morning trade on Tuesday, CIG’s share was unchanged at 20c, having lost 85.71% of its value so far in 2020.

gernetzkyk@businesslive.co.za

