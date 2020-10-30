Companies / Industrials

WATCH: ​How Afrimat’s diversification strategy paid off

Afrimat CEO Andries van Heerden talks to Business Day TV about the group’s interim results

30 October 2020 - 07:19 Business Day TV
The Afrimat quarry in Greenbushes, Port Elizabeth. Picture: DARYN WOOD
Afrimat’s diversified portfolio has helped it turn the corner during its half year to end-August.

The group is now in a net cash position, having bounced back from having a debt pile of close to R146m. Afrimat says this puts the business on a firm footing to make acquisitions.

Business Day TV spoke to CEO Andries van Heerden about the company’s expansion plans.

