WATCH: How Afrimat’s diversification strategy paid off
Afrimat CEO Andries van Heerden talks to Business Day TV about the group’s interim results
30 October 2020 - 07:19
Afrimat’s diversified portfolio has helped it turn the corner during its half year to end-August.
The group is now in a net cash position, having bounced back from having a debt pile of close to R146m. Afrimat says this puts the business on a firm footing to make acquisitions.
Business Day TV spoke to CEO Andries van Heerden about the company’s expansion plans.
