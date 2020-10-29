Covid-19 pokes spoke in wheel of Isuzu bakkie production
29 October 2020 - 05:10
Isuzu SA’s R1.2bn investment in a new bakkie has been delayed by the Covid-19 pandemic. The vehicle, which was due to be launched in 2021, will now go into production in 2022.
MD Billy Tom said the investment programme has been affected by manufacturing and supply chain disruptions, locally and within the Japanese parent company’s production network. Instead of launching the D-Max bakkie at end-2021, the SA subsidiary now expects to begin production in February 2022, followed by sales two months later.
