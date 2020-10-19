Companies / Industrials

Omnia to sell Oro Agri for $146.9m

Figure excludes debt owed to group, which decided business requires too much capital to reach potential

19 October 2020 - 07:54 Karl Gernetzky
Chemicals and fertiliser group Omnia Holdings has agreed to sell agrochemicals business Oro Agri to European agriculture group Rovensa for $146.9m (R2.4bn) after concluding the price is just too attractive to turn down.

The group acquired Oro Agri in May 2018. It contributes about 15% in operational profits for the group, which has a market capitalisation of R6.75bn.

Omnia said on Monday the price outweighs any long-term benefits from Oro Agri, which also requires much capital for it to be integrated with other company operations. It will also allow it to extinguish debt, which stood at a net R1.88bn at end-March, and leave the group in a net cash position.

With the base sales price of $146.9m, Omnia is entitled to the repayment from Oro Agri of debt of $3.07m and €2.89m (R55.9m). The net cash proceeds are expected to be $152m, with Omnia paying $100m for the business in 2018.

“The board undertook a comprehensive review of Oro Agri as part of the group’s broader strategy and has concluded to accept Rovensa’s attractive offer and recommend that shareholders approve the transaction,” said CEO Seelan Gobalsamy.

Oro Agri is involved in the research & development, production, distribution, marketing and sales of a differentiated range of products aimed at improving crop yields, many of which are patented.

Oro Agri owns and operates in-house production and R&D facilities in SA, Brazil, the US and Europe.

The sale is to a subsidiary of Rovensa.

Oro Agri generated 15% of the group’s R1.8bn in earnings before interest, taxation, depreciation and amortisation (ebitda) in Omnia’s year to end-March, with the group saying it expects a similar contribution in its 2021 financial year.

“Omnia has concluded that the risk profile of the Oro Agri business, the attractive price offered by Rovensa as well as the benefits to Omnia of a de-risked balance sheet outweigh any potential long-term upside to Omnia from its investment in Oro Agri,” the group said.

In morning trade Omnia’s share was up 2.96% to R41.11, having risen 21.81% so far in 2020.

Update: October 19 2020

This article has been updated with additional information

