WATCH: How PPC posted hefty annual loss
PPC CEO Roland van Wijnen talks to Business Day TV about the group’s annual results
12 October 2020 - 07:40
Tough trading conditions complicated by the Covid-19 pandemic have weighed on PPC.
The cement maker has reported an annual loss of R2.4bn, which is more than twice the size of its market capitalisation.
Business Day TV spoke to PPC CEO Roland van Wijnen about the results.
