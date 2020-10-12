COMPANY COMMENT
Chickens coming home to roost for Sasol?
The company, which does not have a good record on climate change, has twice been hit by hurricanes at its Lake Charles project
12 October 2020 - 18:40
As a hurricane again hit Sasol’s troubled Lake Charles project in Louisiana at the weekend, one can’t help but think the chickens are coming home to roost — in terms of climate change.
It’s the second hurricane to hit the Lake Charles area in two months, forcing the Sasol plant to be closed. Climate change isn’t causing more storms but it does cause storms to intensify more rapidly.
