PPC swings into a loss of more than twice its market capitalisation

Embattled cement maker PPC swung into a loss of more than twice its R1bn market capitalisation in its year to end-March, after hefty writedowns to its businesses in the midst of the Covid-19 pandemic.

The group posted a loss of R2.4bn, from profit of R162m previously, with the group writing down its businesses by a total of R3bn, before tax.

Uncertainty around the potential effects of Covid-19 on PPC’s operating performance resulted in impairments of R1.94bn in SA Cement and Readymix, and of R1.13bn in the Democratic Republic of the Congo (DRC).

Group revenue declined 2% to R10.24bn, while group debt rose by almost R800m to R5.8bn.

PPC is battling with its debt pile and is in the midst of a restructuring programme that could see it ultimately tap shareholders for between R750m and R1.25bn through a rights issue.

“Selective temporary plant closures are under investigation and various restructuring initiatives are under way,” PPC said, adding it had begun retrenchment talks.

The rights issue forms part of new agreements with lenders, and PPC has agreed to a combination of an equity capital raise of a minimum of R750m by March 2021, and the sale of PPC Lime by December 2021.

The group’s lime division generated R816m of revenue in the year to end-March.

The equity capital raise is conditional on the resolution of the group’s DRC exposure, where PPC has had to provide deficiency funding.

Realised average selling prices for SA increased 8% to 10%, with PPC increasing cement prices to recover operational costs and improve returns.

Cement volumes declined 15% to 20% in SA, with the coastal regions experiencing a smaller decline, the group said.

“We estimate that the South African cement industry declined by 7% to 10% for the period, driven by muted demand,” the statement reads.

Revenue in SA and Botswana declined 11% to R4.84bn, with the group saying its international operations were less affected.

In morning trade on Friday PPC’s share was up 1.56% to 65c, having lost almost three quarters of its value so far in 2020. PPC has fallen almost 95% over the past five years.

