ArcelorMittal SA strongly opposes export tax on scrap metal The steel producer says there is adequate supply of scrap metal to meet demand and an export tax is unnecessary and would be harmful

SA’s largest steel producer, ArcelorMittal SA (Amsa), came out strongly against the proposed export tax on scrap metal on Wednesday though other sectors of the industry support the measure.

Treasury has proposed an export tax of R1,000 per tonne of scrap ferrous metals which Scaw Metals CEO Doron Barnes told MPs Wednesday was needed if the steel industry was to survive.