Afrimat says its remained profitable amid construction recovery

Open-pit mining and construction materials group Afrimat says it expects a rise in profits for its six-months to end-August, amid a recovery in demand for materials after Covid-19, as well as high iron ore prices.

Headline earnings per share in the six months to end-August is expected to rise between 0% and 5% from the prior period’s 181.9c, while profit before interest and tax is expected to rise between 10% and 15%. Afrimat reported profit before tax of R300m in the prior comparative period.

The group said on Wednesday that its bulk commodities segment, which includes iron ore, saw “exceptional growth” as a result of favourable pricing.

Afrimat also benefited from rising iron ore prices in 2019, and its Demaneng mine in the Northern Cape produces high-grade ore. Afrimat acquired the mine, then known as Diro Iron Ore, in 2016 for R400m.

Iron ore prices in 2020 have remained elevated, amid supply concerns from Brazil and continued demand in China, which has embarked on stimulus measures. The rand has also fallen about 15% against the dollar in the year to date.

Afrimat said on Wednesday that its construction material and industrial minerals businesses has also recovered from the Covid-19 impact, and has returned to profitability. These businesses include, among other products, ready-mix concrete and agricultural lime.

In morning trade on Wednesday, Afrimat’s share was up 2.78% to R37, having risen 11.48% so far in 2020.

