Afrimat moves to put anthracite mine it is eyeing into business rescue
Afrimat is a creditor of Nkomati Anthracite, and is also seeking to take over its majority owner, Unicorn Capital Partners
06 October 2020 - 11:37
Open-pit mining and construction materials group Afrimat has moved to put an anthracite mine it is seeking to acquire into business rescue.
Afrimat has provided about R60m in unsecured funding to the distressed Nkomati Anthracite mine, said CEO Andries Van Heerden, and has been unwilling to provide further unsecured funds.
BL Premium
This article is reserved for our subscribers.
A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as exclusive Financial Times articles, ProfileData financial data, and digital access to the Sunday Times and Sunday Times Daily.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now