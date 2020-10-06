Companies / Industrials Afrimat moves to put anthracite mine it is eyeing into business rescue Afrimat is a creditor of Nkomati Anthracite, and is also seeking to take over its majority owner, Unicorn Capital Partners BL PREMIUM

Open-pit mining and construction materials group Afrimat has moved to put an anthracite mine it is seeking to acquire into business rescue.

Afrimat has provided about R60m in unsecured funding to the distressed Nkomati Anthracite mine, said CEO Andries Van Heerden, and has been unwilling to provide further unsecured funds.