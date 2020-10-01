Companies / Industrials

Metair scraps final dividend amid second-wave fears

01 October 2020 - 10:21 Karl Gernetzky
The electric vehicles produced as in-house projects by the Metair Group. Picture: SUPPLIED
The electric vehicles produced as in-house projects by the Metair Group. Picture: SUPPLIED

Automotive supplier Metair has opted to cancel a R239m final dividend payment, saying it needs to consider its finances and the chances of a second wave of Covid-19 infections in SA.

The group declared a 120c final dividend for its year to end-December, but deferred it in March, citing economic uncertainty.

The group said on Thursday that while its financial position had remained relatively strong during the Covid-19 pandemic, payment could imperil its solvency, and it still needed to consider the uncertainty that exists in respect of the economic outlook for SA and the globe.

This was especially important in light of a potential second wave of Covid-19 in SA, which has been experienced in most European countries.

The group also opted not to pay an interim dividend for its six months to end-June, when it swung into a R215.8m loss from a profit of R330.3m previously, partially due to its R108m write-off of its 25% stake in German battery maker Akkumulatorenfabrik Moll.

Net group debt rose R60m to R1.378bn, with the group having a ratio of net debt to earnings before interest, taxation, depreciation and amortisation (ebitda) of just below two times.

The group’s debt covenants stipulate a ratio not exceeding 2.5 times net debt to ebitda.

In morning trade on Thursday, Metair’s share was unchanged at R17.90, giving the group a market capitalisation of R3.56bn. The group’s share has fallen 22.5% so far in 2020.

gernetzkyk@businesslive.co.za

Metair: Well-placed for the demands of the future

The shares provide not only a rand hedge but also exposure to a combination of steady ‘old world’ and high-growth ‘new world’ technologies
Companies
4 months ago

Metair says its offshore bets paid off in 2018

Strong showing from businesses in Turkey and Romania helps full-year net profit rise 19%
Companies
1 year ago

Small cap funds: If the cap fits …

There has been a lot of academic literature that shows small caps outperforming large caps over time. But the theory is little comfort for investors ...
Companies
1 year ago

Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments?
Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Companies in this Story

Most read

1.
Discovery medical aid premiums frozen for first ...
Companies / Healthcare
2.
Society’s most vulnerable hit the hardest by ...
Companies / Financial Services
3.
Capitec’s profits slump after it tightens lending ...
Companies / Financial Services
4.
JSE refuses to lift suspension of trade in shares ...
Companies / Retail & Consumer
5.
Legacy assets a headache for Investec Property ...
Companies

Related Articles

Metair optimistic about recovery of SA vehicle production

Companies / Industrials

Small cap unit trusts: Chances to outperform index

Companies / Investors Monthly

Metair may start splitting up by the end of this year

Companies / Industrials

Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.