PPC delays results again after noting further accounting errors

Cement-maker PPC, which is grappling with a debt pile far in excess of its R876m market capitalisation, has again delayed its 2020 results due to issues with prior year restatements.

The group’s results for the year to end-March were due by the end of September, but have been delayed until early October, with PPC identifying additional errors.

In August PPC delayed its results and said it should have fully written down its R146m investment in Ethiopia’s Habesha Cement in its 2019 year.

The group said on Wednesday it had not correctly applied the effect of accounting changes in making this adjustment, which has now shifted the bulk of the writedown into its 2018 year.

PPC also said it had also incorrectly applied the formula for determining the carrying value of a put option for its Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC) operation.

A put option refers to a contract to sell an asset at a specified price at a future date, and correcting this error resulted in a reduction in the carrying value of the put option from a previously stated R274m at the end of its 2019 financial year, to R251m.

PPC also said further prior year errors relating to noncontrolling interests have come to light that require additional investigation and conclusion.

Before changes related to noncontrolling interests, the group expects a basic loss per share of between 120c and 130c to end-March 2020, having previously given guidance of between 110c and 130c. This still implies a loss of about R2bn for the year.



Group revenue for the year ended March has decreased less than 5% compared to the prior year’s R10.4bn, PPC said.

Post Covid-19 bump

PPC said in a update on Wednesday it had continued to see strong demand since the beginning of June, although given the uncertainty regarding SA's economic outlook, it was unclear how sustainable this was.

“The resumption of construction activities and the temporary effect of high activity in construction projects to catch up on the delivery of these projects have had a positive impact on the performance,” the group said. PPC has also said previously it has benefited from a lack of imports amid Covid-19.

PPC said on Wednesday it was seeking to cut costs and improve cash generation, and as of Wednesday, total borrowings in its SA operations had decreased more than R200m.

Total group debt stood at R5.8bn at the end of March 2020.

In morning trade on Wednesday PPC's share was up 7.84% to 55c, on track for its best performance in about two weeks. PPC’s share has lost more than three quarters of its value so far in 2020.

