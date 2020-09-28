Cleveland-Cliffs to buy ArcelorMittal’s US business

San Francisco, US — Cleveland-Cliffs will buy the US operations of ArcelorMittal for $1.4bn in cash and shares to become the biggest flat-rolled steel producer in North America.

Cleveland-Cliffs will pay about $873m of common and nonvoting preferred stock, and $505m in cash, according to a statement.

The transaction will save about $150m in annual costs for the combined operations, improve Cleveland-Cliffs’ liquidity and is expected to boost its sales to the key automotive market. US steel prices have risen in recent months, driven by tight supply after plant usage dropped in response to weaker demand due to coronavirus lockdowns.

“Steelmaking is a business where production volume, operational diversification, dilution of fixed costs, and technical expertise matter above all else,” Cleveland-Cliffs Chairman Lourenco Goncalves said in the statement. “This transaction achieves all of these.”

ArcelorMittal plans to use $500m of the cash proceeds to repurchase shares, starting immediately, the company said in a separate statement. In July the company was considering “structural changes” to the business as it adjusts to the effect of the coronavirus pandemic on global steel demand. The company suspended dividend payments earlier in 2020 and had previously set a target of about $2bn in asset sales to help reduce debt.

The sale will improve ArcelorMittal’s risk profile and reduce net debt as Cleveland-Cliffs will assume will assume the liabilities of ArcelorMittal US, including net liabilities of approximately $500m and pensions and other post-employment benefit liabilities. The enterprise value of the deal is about $3.3bn, Cleveland-Cliffs said.

For Ohio-based Cleveland-Cliffs, this is the second major deal in less than a year. In March, the company acquired AK Steel, an automotive and industrial-parts maker valued at $3bn. The miner finished the deal after raising $725m in a junk-bond sale.

ArcelorMittal, which is based in Luxembourg, generated revenue of $18.6bn from the North American region in 2019, accounting for about a quarter of its sales. The assets being acquired include six steelmaking facilities, eight finishing facilities, two iron ore mining and pelletising operations, and three coal and coke-making operations.

Reuters first reported on a potential deal on Sunday.

ArcelorMittal’s shares have dropped 34% this year to €10.31 as of September 25, giving it a market capitalisation of €11.4bn. Cleveland-Cliffs shares have declined 30% in the same period, leaving it with a market value of $2.35bn.

Bloomberg