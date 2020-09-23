Value Capital Partners picks up 5.28% stake in Cashbuild
The investment from the firm, which is known for actively engaging executives, comes as Cashbuild moves to buy Pepkor’s The Building Company
23 September 2020 - 13:47
Value Capital Partners (VCP), whose model is to invest then actively engage management to maximise shareholder returns, has picked up about a R260m stake in building materials group Cashbuild.
VCP’s acquisition of the 5.28% stake in Cashbuild comes as the retailer moves to buy Pepkor’s The Building Company (TBC) for almost R1.1bn — which, if approved by competition authorities, would almost double its revenue.
