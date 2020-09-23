Companies / Industrials Value Capital Partners picks up 5.28% stake in Cashbuild The investment from the firm, which is known for actively engaging executives, comes as Cashbuild moves to buy Pepkor’s The Building Company BL PREMIUM

Value Capital Partners (VCP), whose model is to invest then actively engage management to maximise shareholder returns, has picked up about a R260m stake in building materials group Cashbuild.

VCP’s acquisition of the 5.28% stake in Cashbuild comes as the retailer moves to buy Pepkor’s The Building Company (TBC) for almost R1.1bn — which, if approved by competition authorities, would almost double its revenue.