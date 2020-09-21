Astral CEO Chris Schutte injured in motorcycle accident

Poultry group Astral Foods said its CEO, Chris Schutte, was injured in a motorcycle accident on Saturday, sustaining multiple fractures.

The group said it was unclear how long he would take to recover from the accident, which occurred on a dirt road in the remote area of the Great Karoo while Schutte was on leave. He was then airlifted to a medical facility in George.

The group says it understands that the intention is Schutte would then be transported to Johannesburg, after which he will have to undergo operations.

“As in previous cases, Astral’s competent executive management team is in place to deal with all relevant operational matters and Daan Ferreira, Astral’s CFO will be the central contact person during Schutte’s absence,” the group’s statement reads.

Schutte tested positive for Covid-19 in July, but has fully recovered.

In afternoon trade on Monday, Astral’s share was down 2.38% to R126.91, having fallen 41% so far in 2020.

