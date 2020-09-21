Companies / Industrials

Astral CEO Chris Schutte injured in motorcycle accident

Schutte sustained multiple fractures and it is unclear when he will return to work, the poultry group says

21 September 2020 - 12:29 Karl Gernetzky
Chris Schutte, CEO of Astral Foods. Picture: ROBERT TSHABALALA
Chris Schutte, CEO of Astral Foods. Picture: ROBERT TSHABALALA

Poultry group Astral Foods said its CEO, Chris Schutte, was injured in a motorcycle accident on Saturday, sustaining multiple fractures.

The group said it was unclear how long he would take to recover from the accident, which occurred on a dirt road in the remote area of the Great Karoo while Schutte was on leave. He was then airlifted to a medical facility in George.

The group says it understands that the intention is Schutte would then be transported to Johannesburg, after which he will have to undergo operations.

“As in previous cases, Astral’s competent executive management team is in place to deal with all relevant operational matters and Daan Ferreira, Astral’s CFO will be the central contact person during Schutte’s absence,” the group’s statement reads.

Schutte tested positive for Covid-19 in July, but has fully recovered.

In afternoon trade on Monday, Astral’s share was down 2.38% to R126.91, having fallen 41% so far in 2020.

gernetzkyk@businesslive.co.za

Astral Foods warns of profit drop after Covid-19 disruption

The closure of many fast-food restaurants put pressure on Astral in its year to end-September, while it also faced increased safety costs
Companies
1 week ago

Why everyone wants Quantum Foods

A bidding frenzy has erupted over egg and chicken group Quantum Foods. What comes next is anyone’s guess
Money & Investing
2 months ago

Astral takes stake in poultry peer Quantum

Astral has taken a 6.42% stake in Quantum, citing a need to ensure its independence amid a scramble for shares by third parties
Companies
2 months ago

Astral Foods in full operation despite top execs off with Covid-19

CEO Chris Schutte and chairman Theuns Eloff have both tested positive for the coronavirus
Companies
2 months ago

Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments?
Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Companies in this Story

Most read

1.
Woolworths embarks on strategic overhaul of ...
Companies / Retail & Consumer
2.
Telkom leapfrogs Cell C to claim No 3 mobile place
Companies / Telecoms & Technology
3.
Reversal of fortunes expected across unit trust ...
Companies / Financial Services
4.
Mine Restoration Investments presses on with ...
Companies / Mining
5.
Arrowhead rental collection steadily improves
Companies / Property

Related Articles

Was Quantum a giveaway to Country Bird?

Companies

Astral Foods braces for ‘unprecedented’ SA jobless rate

Companies / Retail & Consumer

EDITOR’S NOTE: Fork out your funds; food for thought

Companies / Investors Monthly

Markets: Picking through the rubble

Money & Investing

Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.