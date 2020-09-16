Mpact declares force majeure at Springs Paper Mill

Companies / Industrials

Paper and plastics packaging group Mpact says it has declared force majeure at its Springs Paper Mill in Ekurhuleni, which has been without power for almost a month after the failure of a substation.

Mpact said it had been initially advised that electricity would be restored by no later than September 7, but that had not occurred.

The mill has been without power since August 19 due to a fire and explosion at the municipal substation in Ekurhuleni.

Force majeure — or “superior force” — is a doctrine in law in which unforeseeable circumstances prevent someone from fulfilling a contract through no fault of their own.

Mpact said the power interruption was covered by its insurance policy, but that the effect on earnings remained uncertain.

The mill produces coated white top cartonboard, which its used for packaging foodstuffs. It also produces materials for use in toilet rolls, paper reels, cling wrap rolls, among other products.

The mill’s total revenue in 2019 was approximately R1.3bn, about a quarter of the group's R5.2bn in revenue.

In morning trade on Wednesday, Mpact’s share was down 3.42% to R7.63, having almost halved so far in 2020.

gernetzkyk@businesslive.co.za

Mpact's profits fall as Covid-19, electricity outages and alcohol ban affect operations

Much of the packaging group's operations have continued as an essential service, and despite the fall it anticipates demand to climb soon
Companies
1 month ago

WATCH: How Mpact slipped into the red

Mpact CEO Bruce Strong talks to Business Day TV about the group's future plans
Companies
6 months ago

Packaging companies: Mondi gets first prize

The packaging company's performance has been outstanding in a sector that faces many difficulties, writes Stafford Thomas
Companies
2 years ago

