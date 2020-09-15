Recovery in used car sales outpaces that of new vehicles, says Super Group
Comeback in premium luxury segment, which dropped most, has been slowest
15 September 2020 - 20:10
Used vehicle sales have started recovering at a faster rate than that of new vehicles, Colin Brown, CFO of transport and logistics company Super Group, says.
The group, whose businesses include distribution and warehousing, vehicle leasing and maintenance of cars to corporates through its fleet solutions unit, fleet solutions and car dealerships, was hit by a slowdown in vehicle sales, with restrictions on movement and travel due to the national lockdown to prevent the spread of the coronavirus.
BL Premium
This article is reserved for our subscribers.
A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as exclusive Financial Times articles, ProfileData financial data, and digital access to the Sunday Times and Times Select.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now