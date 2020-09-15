Companies / Industrials Recovery in used car sales outpaces that of new vehicles, says Super Group Comeback in premium luxury segment, which dropped most, has been slowest BL PREMIUM

Used vehicle sales have started recovering at a faster rate than that of new vehicles, Colin Brown, CFO of transport and logistics company Super Group, says.

The group, whose businesses include distribution and warehousing, vehicle leasing and maintenance of cars to corporates through its fleet solutions unit, fleet solutions and car dealerships, was hit by a slowdown in vehicle sales, with restrictions on movement and travel due to the national lockdown to prevent the spread of the coronavirus.