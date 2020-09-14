Bidvest holds on to dividend amid debt spike

Industrial conglomerate Bidvest has opted to hold on to its final dividend to preserve cash, after Covid-19 hit the value of some of its businesses, and acquisitions led to a jump in debt.

The group faced R1.6bn in Covid-19 related charges during its year to end-June, when net debt surged to R19.2bn from R7.8bn previously. This was largely due to its £495m (R9.1bn) acquisition of UK hygiene services group PHS in May.

Bidvest, with a market capitalisation of about R49bn, is a business-to-business services, trading and distribution group, while it also has a 53.6% stake in drug-maker Adcock Ingram.

Trading profit fell by about a fifth to R5.34bn during the year, with the group establishing a R400m fund to assist employees financially. The group said that at certain points of the year 75,000 of its about 124,000 staff were unable to work.

Normalised headline earnings fell 22.5% to R3.49bn. This profit measure is adjusted for, among other things, acquisitions costs.

In the year Bidvest wrote off a 27.2% stake in Comair, which entered business rescue due to Covid-19. The capital impairment amounted to R241m.

Opting not to declare a final dividend brings the group’s total dividend to 282c per share, 53% lower year on year.

Bidvest also announced on Monday that CEO Lindsay Ralphs will be stepping down at the beginning of October. The group announced in March 2019 that executive director Mpumi Madisa would be replacing Ralphs.

gernetzkyk@businesslive.co.za