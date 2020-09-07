Equipment provider ELB Group warns of widening loss amid Covid-19
Pandemic has worsened effects of an already depressed environment, equipment group says
07 September 2020 - 08:20
Capital equipment provider and engineering firm ELB Group has warned of a profit plunge after the Covid-19 pandemic dealt it a further blow in an already weak trading environment.
The group, which supplies construction and earth-moving equipment, said in a trading update on Monday it expects a headline loss per share of as much as 1,424c in its year to end-June, from 163.7c previously.
ELB had warned in August it was facing a profit drop, moving to cut jobs and non-essential spending after the pandemic significantly hit volumes. Conditions had already been depressed, the group said at the time.
ELB’s share has fallen almost 80% so far in 2020, giving it a market capitalisation of R52m on Monday morning.
Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments?
Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.