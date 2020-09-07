Companies / Industrials

Equipment provider ELB Group warns of widening loss amid Covid-19

Pandemic has worsened effects of an already depressed environment, equipment group says

07 September 2020 - 08:20 karl gernetzky
A construction worker is seen at a building site. Pictures: SUNDAY TIMES
Capital equipment provider and engineering firm ELB Group has warned of a profit plunge after the Covid-19 pandemic dealt it a further blow in an already weak trading environment.

The group, which supplies construction and earth-moving equipment, said in a trading update on Monday it expects a headline loss per share of as much as 1,424c in its year to end-June, from 163.7c previously.

ELB had warned in August it was facing a profit drop, moving to cut jobs and non-essential spending after the pandemic significantly hit volumes. Conditions had already been depressed, the group said at the time.

ELB’s share has fallen almost 80% so far in 2020, giving it a market capitalisation of R52m on Monday morning.

gernetzkyk@businesslive.co.za

JSE industrials: firing up the ole smokestack

The JSE’s industrial stalwarts have sputtered as the economy contracts. But a recent rally could herald better times
Money & Investing
1 month ago

ELB share price soars amid delisting and buyback plans

ELB intends to acquire all ordinary shares at R2 each through a scheme, as well as a conditional general offer for the same price
Companies
2 months ago

Engineering group ELB mulls selling Australian unit

Listed company has experienced delays and cost overruns at its Gamsberg zinc project
Companies
7 months ago

