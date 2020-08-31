Companies / Industrials

Sasol says hurricane did not cause flooding damage at Lake Charles

High-speed winds have damaged cooling towers, but early reports indicate no apparent damage to process equipment

31 August 2020 - 13:55 karl gernetzky
Sasol’s Lake Charles. Picture: SUPPLIED
Chemicals and energy group Sasol says early reports indicate Hurricane Laura has not resulted in flooding damage or damage to process equipment at its Lake Charles facility in the US, though high-speed winds have damaged cooling towers.

The storm resulted in widespread electrical blackouts and other damage, preventing Sasol from operating most utility systems, the group said.

High-voltage transmission line corridors into the Lake Charles area are damaged, and the full assessment is still in progress by a local power company. Sasol’s manufacturing facilities in Lake Charles remain shut.

Restarting the plants will depend on the availability of electricity, industrial gases, other feedstocks and the restoration process, the group said, adding it was engaging with its customers and suppliers regularly regarding the effects on production.

The group said it does not expect that the hurricane will have an adverse effect on any potential divestment transaction related to Sasol’s base chemical portfolio in the US.

In afternoon trade on Monday, Sasol’s share was up 0.77% to R144.80, having just more than halved so far in 2020.

Sasol shutters Lake Charles plant due to Hurricane Laura

Damage or delay at Lake Charles  will put pressure on Sasol, which has already suffered setbacks at the project
3 days ago

Sasol CEO forecasts Lake Charles deal with partner soon

Strong international interest in troubled US chemicals project
1 week ago

Inside Sasol’s record R91bn loss

While management says a rights offer is on, some say a faltering Sasol may yet pull a rabbit from the hat
1 week ago

