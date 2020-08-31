RCL Foods reports widening loss amid R1.5bn in writedowns

RCL Foods, which owns Rainbow Chicken and Selati Sugar, is eyeing additional expansion through e-commerce after the Covid-19 pandemic.

The group has identified pet food as an area for growth through online sales, but expects pressure on SA consumers to persist, if not worsen, for some time.

The group reported a loss of R959m for its year to end-June, from a loss of R183.9m previously, amid R1.5bn in writedowns to reflect the economic pressure due to Covid-19.

The direct cost impact of Covid-19 in terms of additional costs was R266.8m, the group said, while its chicken business was under pressure from the closure of fast food restaurants during Covid-19.

The group said its pet food division performed well in terms of market share and profitability. All the brands achieved notable market share gains, RCL said.

Group revenue rose 7.4% to R27.8bn, with RCL Foods declaring a final dividend of 10c, unchanged from previously.

gernetzkyk@businesslive.co.za