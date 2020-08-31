Companies / Industrials

RCL Foods reports widening loss amid R1.5bn in writedowns

Food group grew revenue in its year to end-June, but expects shifts in consumer behaviour and pressure due to Covid-19

31 August 2020 - 07:53 karl gernetzky
RCL owns chicken producer Rainbow. Picture: 123RF/MONTICELLO
RCL owns chicken producer Rainbow. Picture: 123RF/MONTICELLO

RCL Foods, which owns Rainbow Chicken and Selati Sugar, is eyeing additional expansion through e-commerce after the Covid-19 pandemic.

The group has identified pet food as an area for growth through online sales, but expects pressure on SA consumers to persist, if not worsen, for some time.

The group reported a loss of R959m for its year to end-June, from a loss of R183.9m previously, amid R1.5bn in writedowns to reflect the economic pressure due to Covid-19.

The direct cost impact of Covid-19 in terms of additional costs was R266.8m, the group said, while its chicken business was under pressure from the closure of fast food restaurants during Covid-19.

The group said its pet food division performed well in terms of market share and profitability. All the brands achieved notable market share gains, RCL said.

Group revenue rose 7.4% to R27.8bn, with RCL Foods declaring a final dividend of 10c, unchanged from previously.

gernetzkyk@businesslive.co.za

RCL Foods warns of R1.5bn in writedowns as Covid-19 bites

The group is battling with a sharp drop in profits as the pandemic batters the food industry
Companies
1 week ago

WATCH: Food service industry cooks up restaurant relief plan

Michael Avery talks to a panel about how food service industry hopes to help restaurants in need
National
1 month ago

Local vegan firm set for global growth

Vegan lifestyles are also trendy due to documentaries on diet and disease such as Netflix's What the Health
Business
2 months ago

Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments?
Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Companies in this Story

Most read

1.
Futuregrowth in fresh battle over new JSE rules ...
Companies / Financial Services
2.
Steinhoff investors reject changes to management ...
Companies / Retail & Consumer
3.
TikTok US sale at risk as China issues new ...
Companies
4.
Banking on Women: Absa CIB celebrates 12 women in ...
Companies / Financial Services
5.
HomeChoice holds on to dividend amid Covid-19 ...
Companies / Retail & Consumer

Related Articles

Markets: Picking through the rubble

Money & Investing

SA’s poultry tariff plan expected to help RCL

Companies / Industrials

Sugar and higher export volumes lift RCL Foods

Companies / Retail & Consumer

Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.